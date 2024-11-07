'I wanted a baby boy so desperately, I packed up my three girls and flew overseas.'

Although Lucy* had always wanted a family, becoming a first time mother came as a shock. After giving birth to her little girl, Lucy experienced a difficult recovery and an even more difficult – and painful – breastfeeding experience.

"At one point we called an ambulance to our house. It was something that felt like a panic attack," shares Lucy.

"I was not sure what was going on, and I had a newborn baby completely dependent on me."

Watch: how to help a choking baby. Article continues after the video.



Vida via @thenestcpr

Over time, Lucy began to relish being a mum and 18 months later, gave birth to a second baby girl. A year and a half after that, she gave birth to her third daughter.

"We now have three girls and they are the best of friends. We realise we are lucky in many ways and we are grateful for that," says Lucy.

Although Lucy and her husband loved their family of five, something still felt like it was still missing.

"When we started our family, the dream was to see each other's faces on our children," says Lucy.

"It may sound cliche, but to see my husband's face on a little boy really was like a beautiful dream."

But after having three girls, Lucy started to feel the pressure of what it might mean to continue trying for more children, until – and if – they had a baby boy.