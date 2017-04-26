The awkward comment that got Ivanka Trump hissed and booed by an audience.

Ivanka Trump has been booed in Berlin after she described her father Donald as a “tremendous champion of supporting families” and says she’s still fine-tuning her role as first daughter and informal White House adviser.

Trump, 35, who is seen as an increasingly important influence on her father, told a women’s summit organised by the Group of 20 major economies in the German capital that she wanted to use her influence to help empower women.

Asked whether she represented the President, the American people or her business as first daughter, she replied: "Well certainly not the latter, and I am rather unfamiliar with this role ... it has been a little under 100 days but it has just been a remarkable and incredible journey."

Ivanka Trump's appointment as an adviser, with access to classified information, was highly unusual for the daughter of a President. Seeking to allay ethics concerns, she said last month she would serve in the White House in an unpaid, informal role.