"Don't get mad, get everything." Ivana Trump's life in the spotlight.

"Ladies, you have to be strong and independent. And remember - don't get mad, get everything!"

It was the iconic quote that made countless headlines, and won Ivana Trump a legion of fans at the time.

She had just made a cameo appearance in the hit 1996 movie The First Wives Club.

As the first wife of the infamous Donald Trump, Ivana was in the process of a high-stakes divorce with Donald - a divorce that appeared on the front pages of the New York tabloid newspapers for 11 days in a row.

She ended up walking away from their marriage with around $US25 million ($36.7 million) as per their prenuptial agreement.

One of the conditions of the agreement was that she wouldn't speak publicly about Trump or their marriage. But it was a rule she decided to bend every now and then - as she did in The First Wives Club.

The movie, starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler, followed a trio of scorned first wives who decide to exact revenge on their estranged husbands in the best way they know how - by using their ex-husband's money for good.

It was a sentiment Ivana must have connected with.

Watch Ivana Trump's iconic scene in First Wives Club. Story continues below.



Video via Paramount Pictures.

Ivana was born Ivana Marie Zelníčková in Zlin, a factory town in then-Czechoslovakia.

After graduating from a university in Prague with a master's in physical education, she married Austrian ski instructor Alfred Winklmayr. It was what she would later term a "Cold War marriage".

It was an arrangement between friends - a way for Ivana to secure an Austrian passport and be able to move to Canada without formally "defecting" from her then-communist home country.