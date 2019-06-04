Because nostalgia makes us feel warm and fuzzy on this cold winter day, we've cast our minds back to remember all the things we used to do on iTunes.

Remember when it was connected to MSN?

So when we were logging ourselves in and out to get that guy's attention, he could also see that we were really into the new Metro Station song or had Nelly Furtado on repeat.

So handy.

Reformatting the title of songs.

This was extremely time consuming, but also absolutely necessary because everything you illegally downloaded from Limewire had a wack file name like 50_cent_in_da_club(dirty).mp3.

Downloading the album art off Google.

Because, again, we'd spend the evening downloading songs off Limewire then go to bed and pray it would all be done by the time we woke up. When it did, (a true miracle), we'd then spend approximately 12 years finding the correct album art on Google, saving it and uploading it to iTunes.

Changing the genre name.

Why was the aforementioned 50 Cent song's genre listed as Anime? We didn't know, but it simply would not do.

Buying our first legal song from the iTunes store.

A big deal. A bigger deal to our parents, whose credit card we were using.

Finding new music with iTunes' free content.

Once a week iTunes would have a free song and video available, and because our parents had forbid us from using their credit card again, this was the best way to get legit content from iTunes.

Bopping to the iTunes and iPod ads.