Ita Buttrose is right about sensitive 'millennial' workers. But there's more to the story.

I am thirty years younger than Ita, who I have admired throughout my career, and that doesn't make me young. I have worked, like Ita, in the very specific world of media, for almost three decades (not at the same level, it must be said, with a bow). And although all of this discussion is based on coarse generalisations, there is a lot to agree with in her comments.

I work, overwhelmingly, with "Millennial" women (let's say, under 35, some very, very under 35). I have done for years and years. I have been their colleague, their employee, and their boss. And these are the stereotypes I would be comfortable saying, in my experience, are broadly true.

They do need tonnes of reassurance and regular recognition.

They do demand a high level of communication and information at all times.

They do get emotional at setbacks and are highly sensitive to criticism.

They do expect a fast career progression and get restless without it.

They do expect a lot from their managers and bosses.

But here's what I've come to realise: Thank God for that.

From the moment I set foot in a magazine office as a work-experience intern in London, I knew that writing and working in the media was what I wanted to do. And I gave it everything.

Stories from my own early working life prove that the same broad strokes of generalisation are true about my generation, X.

I "worked my way up" from the shit jobs, always pulling late nights and weekends, rarely getting paid for it, rarely complaining.



I considered myself "lucky to be there" - even though actually, as an educated, white woman of reasonable ability, there really wasn't anything that remarkable about it.

I didn't often push for pay rises and promotions. I had a broad understanding that if I worked hard and was good at what I did, it would be noticed and rewarded in time.

Was it? Sometimes, yes. Sometimes, no.

I didn't expect (or receive) recognition unless I'd done something exceptional. Otherwise, it was a given that I would deliver.

I had some bosses who would shout, swear and abuse.

I had male bosses and colleagues early in my career who made passes. Who joked about me providing the tea and sandwiches for meetings. Who touched a little too much.

I hated it, but I didn't push back. I thought it was how things were. Because it was how things were.

None of these things are badges of honour. I'm also not complaining about any of it. They're just facts.

I did well. I have a great job. I've done a lot of things I've wanted to do. I write books, which has always been a fantasy. I've had a lot of adventures I wouldn't have had in any other profession. There's still so much more ahead of me. I am aware of that extraordinary privilege.



But when the battle lines are drawn over who was born when and what it all means, I am a generational traitor.

Because I've come to stand in admiration of the young women I work with and have worked with who know their worth.