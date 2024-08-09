Gather around, friends. There’s something going down between the It Ends With Us cast.

This article contains spoilers for It Ends With Us.

It Ends With Us has only just come out and already the rumour mill is in overdrive about some alleged friction between the cast.

The book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 best-selling novel follows a florist named Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) who finds herself in an abusive and controlling relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) just as her first love Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) steps back into her life.

The film has garnered favourable reviews (including this one from us) but word on the street (read: the internet) is that there's some sort of drama brewing between the cast and the movie's leading man and director Justin Baldoni, whose production company Wayfarer Studios first optioned Hoover's bestselling novel back in 2019.

There's all sorts of baseless speculation and blind items doing the rounds on TikTok and X, with the general vibe being that there were potentially creative differences between Lively, who starred and served as executive producer, and Baldoni, who starred and directed.

I think we've seen this film before.

A director clashing with a movie's leading lady? Chaos then unfolding on the press tour?

This is straight from the Don't Worry Darling handbook.