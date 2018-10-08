ROAD TEST: I tried the new IT Cosmetics Matte CC Cream. Here's how it compares to the original.

If you’ve been on the internet, or scrolled Instagram, or talked to your girlfriends about makeup in the past year or two you’ll have at least heard of IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream.

It’s the beauty product that genuinely lives up to the hype (and there’s been a hellava lot of hype). I’ve written about my love for the original CC Cream in the past, but to recap, it’s a heavily pigmented base cream that has anti-ageing properties and offers SPF 50 sun protection. Basically it’s a serum, foundation and sunscreen in one. It’s $61, so it’s not cheap, but in my eyes it’s worth every one of those dollars.

Up until very recently it came in two variants – the original, for ‘normal’ skin, and an illuminating option for dry skin.

I’m an oily/combo girl (shiny down the t-zone, dry from the cheeks outwards) and I use the original formula (in shade Light in winter and Medium in summer, in case you we’re wondering).

It’s super dewy but I actually find it works really well on me – I apply it after my morning skincare and then use a combo of bronzer (all over) and translucent powder (on my shiny bits) to set it.

Then the news came that my beloved base product would be available in an oil-free matte version and I actually felt…conflicted.

On one hand, a matte formula, in theory, should be better suited to my skin type. On the other I immediately wondered, ‘can you improve on perfect?’

Let’s take a good look at the new variant. The main difference I immediately noted was that the matte version is SPF 40 (titanium dioxide at 7.4 per cent and zinc oxide at 6.3 per cent) whereas the others are SPF 50 (titanium dioxide at 9.0 per cent and zinc oxide 6.3 per cent).

I’m not a chemist (hard to believe, I know) but my guess as to why would be that titanium dioxide is notoriously greasy, hence the lesser percent. Still, SPF 40 is decent.