The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday May 21.

Israel and Hamas agree on Gaza truce.

Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 9am AEST on Friday, an official with the Palestinian Islamist faction says, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades.

Israel's security cabinet said it had voted unanimously in favour of a "mutual and unconditional" Gaza truce proposed by mediator Egypt but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed.

The development came a day after US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek de-escalation and amid mediation bids by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

BREAKING: The Israeli cabinet has approved a ceasefire to end a military operation in the Gaza Strip.



A Hamas official has also confirmed a "mutual and simultaneous" truce with Israel to begin at 2am on Friday (midnight UK time).



A Hamas official told Reuters the ceasefire would be "mutual and simultaneous".

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved the truce on the basis of what one official reportedly called "quiet in exchange for quiet".

Rocket attacks by Hamas and allied Islamic Jihad had resumed after an eight-hour pause on Thursday as Israel continued shelling that it said aimed to destroy the factions' military capabilities and deter them from future confrontation after the current conflict.

Since the fighting began on May 10, health officials in Gaza say 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, have been killed and more than 1900 wounded in aerial bombardments.

Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds of people treated for injuries in rocket attacks that have caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

BBC Diana interview reporter 'used deceit'.

A BBC journalist used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles and the broadcaster covered up the deception, an inquiry says.