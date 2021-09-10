"It was relentless. I hated myself." For months, Isabelle Silbery has been suffering in silence.

The final straw came two cycles ago.

Everyone and everything had been annoying me for a few weeks. Lockdown isn’t easy for any of us, but my patience had gone out the window.

I was barking at my partner, Alex, for leaving the tea towel on top of the bench and blasting my mum for texting me pointless messages. I was basically sweating ALL of the small stuff.

I hated myself, and this was just not me. I knew my period was due and I put it down to PMT, which every woman gets to some degree... right?

No matter how much meditation I did, nothing seemed to help.

Negative thoughts were constantly creeping into my head while I was trying to sleep.

They were mostly about me not being good enough for my partner and that he was obviously going to leave me, that I was a shit mum and there was no point writing a book (which I was negotiating with a publisher - my dream come true!) because no one was going to read it.

I had no motivation for anything. Even the agreement with the publisher and deadline for submission didn't spark excitement in me.

Who even was I?

It was relentless. I hated myself, I hated my partner, I hated everything.

Image: Supplied.