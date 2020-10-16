From Home and Away to Hollywood: Isabel Lucas' controversial life in the spotlight.

Last month, actress Isabel Lucas filmed upcoming Aussie film Bosch & Rockit in Byron Bay alongside Luke Hemsworth and Rasmus King.

Given the global pandemic, movie and TV productions the world over have had to implement new procedures and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment - and Bosch & Rockit's set was no exception.

Bosch & Rockit had a 'COVID safety officer' and nurse on set daily, as well as temperature screening for all cast and crew when they arrived at work and required face masks to be worn.

Another of these guidelines was a mandatory test for COVID-19, the Brisbane Times reported.

However, Lucas told an American alternative health and wellbeing podcast she 'opted out' of receiving a test.

"I gave my duty of care of what I could offer to respect everyone's health and maintain my own health, and I shared that, and I opted out of doing the COVID test," she said.

"Everyone was really respectful and really honouring of, like, how to maintain health while this very tricky time is underway. But I needed to do that. I felt like it was quite an understanding, relaxed group of people."

In a statement, the producers of the film, which wrapped filming on September 21, said they were unaware she had not followed the film's COVID-Safe guidelines.

"Every cast and crew member was required to sign an acknowledgement that they would adhere to the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production, which included an acknowledgement that they had been COVID-tested prior to principal photography," Black Pearl Productions said in a statement shared with the Brisbane Times.

"Isabel's recent statement that she was not tested is inconsistent with the producers' understanding that she had complied with the COVID-Safe guidelines adopted by the production."

Lucas has said in the past she "doesn't trust" the path of vaccination, and has criticised the 5G network.