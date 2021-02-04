The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday February 5.

Two bushfires in Perth burning out of control.

The main Perth fire has grown into a 130km wall of flames with authorities concerned wind gusts of 70km/h could carry embers from the main fire front and ignite more fires.

A second fire has already sparked up at Wattleup, north of the Wooroloo blaze which has been burning since Monday and destroyed more than 80 homes.

The DFES have warned residents in the area to enact their bushfire plan now or leave now if not prepared, with more bushfire emergency warnings released this morning.

03:30 AM -Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for parts of AVELEY, AVON VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, BAILUP, BELHUS, BRIGADOON, BULLSBROOK, ELLENBROOK, GIDGEGANNUP, THE VINES, UPPER SWAN and WALYUNGA NATIONAL PARK in the SHIRE OF MUNDARING and the CITY OF SWAN: https://t.co/ZSEIQCTb4B — DFES (@dfes_wa) February 4, 2021

Premier Mark McGowan spoke to reporters Thursday, and said: "the devastation caused by these bushfires is almost too much to comprehend. We're all thinking of those who've lost their homes. In some cases, their livelihoods. It's devastating."

Hundreds of firefighters have this week battled tough conditions in steep terrain as 11 air tanker sorties dropped 200,000 litres of fire retardant.