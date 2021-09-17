A forgotten commercial and real-life inspirations: The unexpected story behind Ted Lasso.

In August 2020, the first season of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV Plus.

Amid lockdowns and protests, Jason Sudeikis' bumbling football coach provided the laughs we all so desperately needed.

Now, over 12 months later and into its second season, Ted Lasso remains one of the most-loved comedies on TV.

Video via Apple TV Plus.

The fish-out-of-water comedy follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American college-level football coach who is unexpectedly recruited to coach a fictional English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having absolutely no experience in the sport.

Ahead of this year's Emmys, the series has landed 20 award nominations, including best comedy series.

The nominations come 20 years after the idea for Ted Lasso was first born.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the idea for the character originally came about in an Amsterdam dressing room, where Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt aka Coach Beard were performing with the improvisational comedy troupe Boom Chicago.

After Hunt became swept up in the world of football in Amsterdam, Sudeikis purchased a PlayStation so the pair could play the video game FIFA before each comedy show.

As the Los Angeles Times explains: "At the time no American had managed a major team in Europe outside of a video game, leading Sudeikis and Hunt to wonder what the transition might look like if an NFL coach gave it a try."

Several years later, the character of Ted Lasso finally came to life in an NBC Sports advertising campaign.