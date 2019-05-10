A marriage proposal and groupies: The 5 most bizarre moments from Ted Bundy's trial.

From the release of Netflix documentary series Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes to new movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Ted Bundy and his heinous crimes are back in the spotlight once again.

But long before the recent influx of Bundy-related true crime content, the serial killer became a “celebrity” in his own right – and an infamous one at that.

When Ted Bundy finally faced court after escaping prison not once, but twice, his trial became the first nationally televised court case in US history.

Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile below. Post continues after video…

Around the nation, hundreds of viewers tuned in to watch as one of America’s most notorious criminals was tried for his horrific crimes.

But as new Netflix movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron has brought to life, the trial was filled with a number of truly mind-boggling moments.

From Ted Bundy’s groupies to his spontaneous courtroom marriage, here are the five most bizarre moments from the mass murderer’s numerous trials.

Ted Bundy’s defence.

As a former law student with a degree in psychology, Bundy decided to represent himself in a number of his own trials, despite having the counsel of five court-appointed attorneys.

In the Chi Omega double-murder trial in particular, Bundy often referred to himself in the third person as “Mr. Bundy”.

On the stand, the serial killer came across as incredibly confident. Even throughout a lengthy cross-examination, he continued to calmly grin as he maintained his innocence despite strong forensic evidence handed down during the trial.