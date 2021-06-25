You either sleep naked or you don't. Here's what's correct.

There are two types of people in this world: People who wear pyjamas to bed, and people who don't.

You either froth over the prospect of buying cute new Peter Alexander jammies, or you're totally cool with slipping into your sheets every night wearing nothing but your birthday suit.

Which one are you?

It's a controversial subject, we know. Very touchy.

Watch: Here's how long you should really nap for. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

If you ask people from team jammies, they'll probably tell you that sleeping naked is fkn gross. Like, there's no kind of barrier between your bits and your sheets? Seems kinda dangerous?? Also, WHAT IF THERE WAS A FIRE???

Those who are on the naked train, often tout stripping down at night as a healthier option because it allows everything to ~breathe~. They'll also talk about how it prevents night sweats, and oh hey - it means you don't need to buy pjs!

So, what's better?

Well, as it turns out, there's actually a HEAP of benefits associated with sleeping nakey. No, seriously! Science said so.

From a healthy vagina to better skin, let's take a squiz at some of the science-backed benefits of sleeping naked.

Quality sleep.

Image: Giphy