Here's what we know about the likelihood of another Perth lockdown.

The two million residents of Perth are waiting to learn if they will be plunged into another lockdown today after another outbreak from hotel quarantine.

On Saturday, three residents tested positive to the virus, causing health authorities to asses the level of risk of community transmission.

It comes after Perth went into a three-day lockdown last weekend, and a hotel quarantine worker testing positive.

Perth residents are waiting to hear from Premier Mark McGowan today. Image: Getty.

Here's exactly what we know about the current cases, and the possibility of Perth going back into lockdown.

Three new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases.

The local transmission stems from a hotel quarantine security guard who worked at the Pan Pacific Hotel between April 24 and 26, and tested positive on Saturday May 1.

On his days off work from April 27 to 30, he moved through the community going shopping, seeing friends and visiting Mirrabooka Mosque.

After a routine coronavirus test on Friday, a positive test result was received on Saturday morning, prompting the guard and his seven housemates to be moved immediately into hotel quarantine.

The guard in his 20s had received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine just days earlier.

Two of his close contacts - a roommate and a guest from Canberra - also returned positive tests on Saturday.

The security guard, dressed in PPE, worked on the same floor as two travellers - one from the US and one from Indonesia - who were transferred to the Pan Pacific Hotel on April 24 and tested positive.

"CCTV vision is being reviewed, however there is no clear explanation at this point as to how this security guard could have been infected," Premier Mark McGowan said on Saturday.