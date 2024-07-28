'People are calling Longlegs the scariest film of the year. It's part of a bigger problem.'

Horror fans will know that the genre is one that comes with trends. Every so often, a horror movie comes along and changes the game, setting the course for the next decade. After this game-changing film will inevitably come a number of movies that aim to recreate the success of the initial film. But whether they live up to the standard set by the first one, well, it's hit or miss.

Some quick examples to help set the scene: Scream was released in 1996 and was quickly credited with saving the horror genre. It didn't just spawn a number of direct sequels, though — it created a boom for teen slashers with ironic, meta commentary. Think Urban Legend, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Valentine, Cherry Falls... The success of Scream even brought Michael Myers out of retirement for Halloween: H20.

Or we could talk about 2004's Saw, which gave us a boom of ultra-gory 'torture porn' horror films like Hostel, Martyrs, and The Human Centipede.

We could talk about the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which brought about House of Wax, The Amityville Horror, Friday the 13th, Rob Zombie's Halloween reboot… the list goes on (and on. And on...).

For the past decade, we've been in a boom of ultra-stylish cerebral horror films. Perhaps you've heard the term 'elevated horror' — think The Babadook, Get Out, The Witch, Hereditary. It's not exactly a sub-genre of horror, as such, in the same way that you can label slashers or supernatural horror movies, given that they don't have an overarching theme tying them together. But many of these films have been lumped together for being horror movies that make you think. Typically, elevated horror is artfully shot, features great performances, and often has social commentary woven into the plot.

It's been a contentious term in the horror fandom, as longtime horror fans will tell you that the genre has always been in conversation with real-life societal fears and issues, and many will argue that the term 'elevated horror' is elitist and exclusionary to the rest of the genre.