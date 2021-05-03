Is kombucha actually good for you? Here's what an expert said.

Kombucha. Have you tried it? Course you have! We all have. It's everywhere - from supermarket shelves to gyms, bars and restaurants. You can even find it on tap at awfully trendy inner city cafes.

This weird-tasting fermented tea has a squeaky clean reputation and has kinda become a Big Deal in the beverage world - and it's absolutely exploded in popularity over the past few years.

And for good reason.

It's been touted for a whole load of different health benefits, ranging from digestion to metabolism, immunity and more. Noice!

But while it's been promoted as the superior drink because of all its health-boosting benefits, do you know if any of these claims are actually backed by science? We don't.

Bottom line: Is kombucha actually good for you?

We had a little dig around and asked a nutrition expert if this wildly popular drink is just as good as everyone thinks it is. Here's what she said.

What is kombucha?

If you don't know what kombucha is (where have you been?), it's basically a type of slightly sweet, slightly acidic, fizzy fermented green or black tea, explains nutritionist Fiona Tuck, founder of Vita-Sol.

And while it's become a 'thing' as of late, kombucha isn't exactly new. You might be surprised to hear that it's actually been around for yonks and is believed to have originated from China about 2,000 years ago.

So, yeah - not a new thing, folks.

And it's not your average tea, either. It's basically made by adding a colony of live bacteria and yeast (called scoby) to the tea, and letting it ferment for a few weeks. Yum.

