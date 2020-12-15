Why some men are angry that Dr Jill Biden calls herself a doctor.

Last Friday, a man told the future First Lady Dr Jill Biden to "drop the doc". The opinion writer argued that he doesn't believe Dr Biden has earned her title.

"'Dr Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic," Joseph Epstein wrote for The Wall Street Journal.

After calling the 69-year-old woman "kiddo," he went on: "No one should call himself 'Dr' unless he has delivered a child." (Epstein did not provide criteria for if that "he" is a "she".)

Dr Biden has two master's degrees and earned her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in 2007. She works as a professor at a community college, and intends to continue her profession whilst in the White House - likely becoming the first FLOTUS to do so.

Readers slammed the article as sexist and misogynistic, with many saying the opinion was emblematic of the tendency for men to undermine the achievements or credentials of women.

"Some men are so threatened by educated women," tweeted Dr Audrey Truschke, an associate professor of South Asian history at Rutgers University. "The WSJ should be embarrassed by printing this misogynist, self-absorbed screed."

The @WSJ should be embarrassed by printing this misogynist, self-absorbed screed. They should apologize.

"If you had any respect for women at all you would remove this repugnant display of chauvinism from your paper and apologise to her," Dr Biden's press spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said in a tweet directed at the newspaper.