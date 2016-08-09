Yes, I'm terrified. But I won't stop running.

We woke this morning to hear of a bright, young, innocent woman dead.

Her name was Vanessa Marcotte. She was 27, and an employee at Google. In her spare time, she volunteered at a local community garden. She loved surfing. And family. And running.

On Sunday, Vanessa never came home from her routine morning run. Within hours her body was found in shrubbery without clothes; her hands, feet, and head burnt. Reports say she was raped.

A photo posted by Vanessa Marcotte (@v_marcotte) on May 23, 2015 at 2:31pm PDT

This shouldn’t feel like groundhog day, but it does.

Because last week we woke to the same news, of another bright, young, innocent woman dead.

Her name was Karina Vetrano. She was 30, and an employee at the local restaurant. In her spare time, she travelled the globe with friends. She loved social media. And family. And running.

Last Tuesday, Karina never came home from her routine 5pm run. Within hours her body was found near a park. She had lost a tooth, and there were signs of strangulation. Reports say she was raped.

These stories are unthinkable - they are sickening and terrifying in equal parts - yet they were lived by Vanessa and Karina.