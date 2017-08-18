A mum has been labelled "really irresponsible" over a common school holidays dilemma.

If your kids were aged 10 and 13, would you leave them at home alone… for practically the whole school holidays?

A mother on British website Mumsnet is coming under fire for revealing that she’s doing just that. The woman, calling herself ‘Deffonamechange’, says she and her husband both work and don’t get many holidays – just one week off together in summer.

“The rest of the time the kids are on their own, all day, every day, for six weeks,” she explains. “They won’t go to any activity clubs. I can’t ask their friends round with no adult in the house. I know that they sit on the computer with headphones in ALL day!

“I feel sorry for them. Anyone else in the same boat as us?”

Many of the people who replied felt the kids shouldn’t be left on their own all day, labelling the mum “really irresponsible” and “rather neglectful”.

“The 10-year-old needs to go to a holiday club,” said one. “Your parenting is really inappropriate.”

Some were particularly bothered about the amount of time the kids were spending in front of a screen.

“To be honest, I'd also be a bit concerned about what kind of stuff they may encounter playing on the internet all day,” one wrote.

But there were also people who supported the original mum’s decision.

“I was a single parent and did much the same,” explained one mum. “In those days it was endless TV and videos. My daughter has grown into a well-educated, balanced young woman. Love doesn't necessarily mean being there for every minute. Keep on truckin'!”