The director of Frozen has hinted at giving Elsa a girlfriend in the next film.

Same-sex attracted Disney fans might be one step closer to seeing a character who represents them in one of the studio’s animated films.

Frozen‘s director Jennifer Lee has hinted at the possibility of giving Queen Elsa a female love interest in the movie’s upcoming sequel.

While she hasn’t said ‘yes, it’s definitely happening’, she also hasn’t shut down the idea – giving fans plenty to be hopeful about.

Most people are absolutely loving that Queer Eye is back on TV. But does it promote an outdated stereotype of gay men? Post continues.

Frozen fans from the LGBTQI community pointed out in 2013, after the original film’s release, that Elsa’s iconic song ‘Let It Go’ sounds a lot like a coming out anthem. Take the lines “Conceal, don’t feel, don’t let them know, Well now they know …Let it go, let it go, Can’t hold it back anymore” for instance.

This spurred some fans to start a campaign to #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, with many gay women pointing out how helpful it would have been to see an example of same-sex love in their favourite films growing up.

When HuffPost asked Lee about the possibility this week she said she and her team were having “conversations” about the character.

“I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film,” she said.

“Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things.

“For me … Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day.