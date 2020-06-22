Now, ideally, they would have been mostly daytime visits. Or, a single night. I felt that it was only right to allow our daughter time to get used to being at his house.

But he and his wife were unwilling to try such a schedule. If she came over, they wanted to keep her for days at a time. As it happened, her dad had moved further out, so he didn’t want to drive the hour each way too often (and I didn’t have a car back then).

It bothered me that my ex and his wife wouldn’t even consider the fact that our daughter wasn’t used to staying with them yet and that it would have been kinder and gentler to warm her up to overnights.

But I made the concession, and for a while, she stayed at her dad’s house every other week. Sometimes for three days, sometimes for four, and sometimes for the whole week.

That schedule was “okay” at first. It was hard for me, but I told myself that she needed a solid relationship with them and that I deserved a break. After all, I’d been a single mum for nearly three years with virtually zero overnights away from our daughter.

Eventually, I had a change of heart around the length and frequency of those visits because she began to push back. Our daughter would cry when it was time to say goodbye and yell, “I want mummy!” My ex and his wife tried to get her to call her stepmum 'mummy' as if that was going to help.

While I knew I had to separate my feelings about there being a stepmum from what was good for our kid, I saw them just bulldoze their wants over her needs.

On one occasion, the four of us tried to go out to dinner - my ex, his wife, our daughter, and me. Unfortunately, my ex suggested that we have dinner to talk about visitation and scheduling after they brought our daughter back to me.

But nobody could get our child to calm down when she saw me. She didn’t want to be at the restaurant. She cried that she wanted to be at home with me. We had to leave before ordering, and I could see that his wife was in tears because my daughter was crying for me and didn’t want her stepmum to console her.

It was very natural and developmentally appropriate kid stuff. I don’t know what my ex and his wife expected. As the primary caretaker, I had that primary bond. It didn’t mean they couldn’t develop strong bonds with her, too.

But it did mean that they had to be more patient and deliberate about forging that bond.

They weren’t.

So, I said we needed to step back and I needed our daughter at home with me more often. The way things had turned out, my ex was working through most of the time our kid spent there anyway. I didn’t like the idea of sending my daughter away to be raised by her stepmum when the whole point had been for her to get to know her dad.