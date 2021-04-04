'It's better than you imagine.' 12 women on whether flying business class is actually worth it.

Anyone who's only flown economy (raises hand), knows that business class has a certain air of mystery around it.

From the in-flight perks to the top-notch meals, and beds where you can actually lie flat, it seems like our wildest dreams are waiting on the other side of the curtain. A heavenly oasis where the snacks are endless, the champagne keeps on coming and you don't have to worry about the person in front of you tipping their chair back when you're trying to eat.

But is it really worth the hefty price tag?

To find out, we asked 12 women to share what business class is really like (and word of warning, it will make you want to book a plane ticket ASAP).

"There was orange juice and champagne in glasses before takeoff... It was pretty amazing."

"My first overseas family holiday adventure was business class (the parents splurged big time). There was orange juice and champagne in GLASSES before takeoff, all the constant snacks, a wine list with each meal, PROPER RECLINING SEATS! It was pretty amazing. Plus, there was a chauffeur at the end of each flight to take us to our hotel... I wish I could afford it myself." - Madeline.

"The minute I got my ticket the power went straight to my head."

"I flew business class a few years ago to LA so around a 14 hour flight. The minute I got my ticket the power went straight to my head. When the flight was boarding, I loudly asked no one, 'Have they called business class yet?' (even though I knew they hadn't).

"The flight itself was the most comfortable experience. I honestly wish it went for longer. And don't even get me started on the business lounge. I ordered two chef specials PLUS ate from the buffet just because I could. I also had two showers and made sure I sat in every seat to ensure that I landed on the most comfortable choice. I was definitely a pest and everyone definitely hated me 10/10 would do it again." - Emily.

"It’s honestly better than you imagine."

"I’ve been lucky enough to fly Emirates Business a few times and holy heck it’s honestly better than you imagine. Champagne on arrival, the most luxe toilet bag you’ve ever seen, a cocktail menu, proper plates and white tablecloths, food you’d pay for at a restaurant and most importantly for someone like me who can’t sleep sitting up - you get to lie down. Seeing that button with a bed on it excited me the most. It’s definitely one of those pinch me experiences (when you’re used to flying economy)." - Gemma.