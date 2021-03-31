The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday April 1.

Easter holidays on the line in Brisbane.

More than two million Queenslanders will today learn if they'll escape lockdown in time for Easter, and it'll come down to two things.

Authorities must be able to link any new cases of coronavirus to previously known infections, and testing rates must have remained high.

It there's even a single mystery case that can't be directly linked to two recent clusters in Brisbane, stay-at-home orders are likely to be extended over the Easter break.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will hold a press briefing at 9am that will announce whether the three-day lockdown affecting 2.2 million people in Greater Brisbane will be extended beyond Thursday afternoon.

"If we see very good testing rates across Queensland and we don't see any unlinked community transmission, the signs for Easter are looking positive," the premier told reporters on Wednesday.

"If it's encouraging news tomorrow, we will be lifting the hotspot for Greater Brisbane."

Two new cases of community transmission were recorded in Greater Brisbane on Wednesday.

Festival cancelled after NSW virus case.

A COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland has jumped the border, with the sole case diagnosed prompting the cancellation of a popular music festival and the reintroduction of restrictions in northern NSW.

A NSW man in his 20s returned a positive test to the virus late on Tuesday, after unknowingly infectious travellers visited venues in the Byron Bay region.

The case will be included in Thursday's figures, and is the first in NSW linked to two separate clusters spreading through Queensland.