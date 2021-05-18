The Instagram caption that has everyone convinced Bella Varelis might be pregnant, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Instagram caption that has everyone convinced Bella Varelis might be pregnant.

Bella Varelis just catfished approximately everyone with a sneaky Instagram caption alluding to the fact she might be pregnant, and... well, we'll let the post speak for itself.

In a post shared to Instagram yesterday, the former Bachelor star wrote: "Baby blues 🦋 Currently in the middle of a big change and I can’t wait to share it with you guys (there’s a hint in this caption)✨🌸"

And naturally, people made their conclusions.

That was until Bella addressed the post on her story this morning.

"Guys, I'm not fricken pregnant. I wrote baby blues because my whole outfit was baby blue," she said.

"Also come on guys if I was pregnant I would've made the announcement 10x more exciting. You know me.

"I don't know how you guys managed to jump to the most extreme conclusions when two days ago I was showing you all 6 different types of cocktails I drink in one sitting."

As people who did jump to those 'extreme conclusions', we would like to justify that the "hint in the caption" paired with the word "baby" really threw us off.

Particularly when the hint Bella was referring to was the pink flower emoji she included at the end of the post, meaning she would be getting pink bangs.