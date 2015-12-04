Oh, phew: being awkward is good for your social life.

Image: Pitch Perfect.

Are you that person who always replies “You too!” when a waiter tells you to enjoy your meal?

Perhaps you’ve absentmindedly ended a work call with “Thanks, love you”, or waved back at someone who definitely wasn’t waving at you — and then tried to pass it off as an exaggerated shoulder stretch.

These faux pas always seem disastrous at the time, and leave you searching for the nearest sinkhole to jump in. Don’t despair, though — a little awkwardness doesn’t make you a social liability. It’s quite the opposite, actually.

According to a fascinating video by Vsauce, feeling awkward about that your odd behaviours is simply an indication that you understand “smooth social exchanges” — and hope to contribute to them.

You know what’s awkward? Telling a lie and getting caught out, as these Mamamia staffers learned. (Post continues after video.)

“People who demonstrate self-consciousness when needed are communicating cooperative intentions which helps them get along well with others,” presenter Andrew explains.