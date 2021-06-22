In 2018, the news of Barnaby Joyce's affair broke. Here's where he and Vikki Campion are now.

On Tuesday morning, Barnaby Joyce returned to the job he lost three years ago.

After defeating Michael McCormack for the leadership of the National Party on Monday, Australia's new Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by his young family.

With his partner, Vikki Campion, and their two young sons, Sebastian and Thomas, Mr Joyce's family were all smiles for the cameras - a very different sight from when we last saw the couple in 2018.

Barnaby Joyce moving his son, Sebastian, out of his photo with the Prime Minister on Tuesday morning. Image: AAP.

Their story - one fraught with personal complications and political consequences - was one of the biggest controversies in recent Australian political history.

So where have Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce been since they left the prying eyes of the public?

Here's what we know.

First, remind me what happened?

In 2018, news broke that Mr Joyce had entered an extramarital affair with his media advisor, Vikki Campion.

Not only were they having an affair, but she was pregnant. It came mere months after he had announced his divorce from wife Natalie Joyce, whom he had been married to for 24 years. They also shared four daughters.

In February 2018, The Daily Telegraph - the newspaper which formerly employed Ms Campion - published photos of her in a striped shirt walking the streets of Canberra, clearly pregnant and hence confirming what they dubbed "Canberra's worst kept secret".