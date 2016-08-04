tv

The Bachelor's Nikki Gogan reviews Richie's pash technique.

If you have been watching the steamy dates on this season of The Bachelor Australia and daydreaming about what it would be like to kiss Richie Strahan, you can wonder no longer.

One of the ladies competing for Strahan’s love has spilled the beans about exactly what it is like to kiss Australia’s favourite rope access technician.

Nikki Gogan, 29, was the first contestant to kiss Richie during their memorable picnic date in the first episode of the season.

Filming has now wrapped and Gogan is still raving about Strahan’s kissing technique.

“I wanted to be around him all the time and every time I saw him I wanted to kiss him,” Gogan told OK! Magazine. “I’d rate them a 10 out of 10.”

“The only thing I was worried about was that he would get sick of me.”

While Gogan might be gushing about Strahan now, when she returned to the mansion after their first date, she kept her freshly-kissed lips sealed. She even denied kissing him at all when the other contestants questioned her.

The secret first kiss. Image via Channel 10.
"Now they've all found out [that I kissed him], they probably won't be talking to me," Gogan said.

Before applying for the show, Gogan had recently broken-up with her fiancé who she had dated for 12 years. Being new to the single scene, Gogan said  she loved been spoilt by Strahan on their extravagant first date.

The chemistry between the pair is undeniable and we cannot wait to see what happens next. Fingers crossed there are plenty more A+ kisses to come.

Feature Image via Channel 10. 

2016 Bachelorettes
Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland
Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria
Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia
Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia
Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria
Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia
Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW
Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland
Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia
Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia
Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW
Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia
Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria
Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW
Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW
Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW
Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland
Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria
Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland
Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW
Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria
Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria
