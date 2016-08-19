The Bachelor's Keira tells Kyle and Jackie O the last time she had sex.

Now that Keira has left the building, The Bachelor will never be the same. Thankfully, we’re still able to get out Keira fix as she’s doing the rounds after being booted mid-date by Richie on last night’s episode.

While she’s been busy talking about the real villains of the house, Keira also made a stark confession to Kyle and Jackie O: the show is responsible for putting her ‘out of action’.

Yep. The 29-year-old revealed she hasn't been intimate with anyone since March.

"I haven't had any action since March," she told the breakfast co-hosts.

"I can't believe I told you that. What is wrong with me? I feel like I've forgotten what it's like. Is this getting inappropriate?" she laughed.

The confession came after the former contestant played a game of 'Shoot, Shag or Marry' with Jackie O, insisting that she would "definitely" shoot Richie. Ouch.