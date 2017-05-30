Is anxiety a modern epidemic? An inner city Sydney doctor thinks so.

It would seem as though anxiety is becoming an epidemic in Sydney these days.

As a GP, working in an inner city practice, I see patients regularly presenting for a referral to a psychologist to help manage their anxiety. These are mostly young professional adults, working and living in Sydney city, with good family support and an extensive social network.

Why are they anxious you ask? Workplace issues. Housemate issues. Or just generally feeling overwhelmed with life.

I understand that Sydney is a busy city, There are a lot of demands on people, and a lot of things that need to get done, and not much time. But when did we become a society that lacked resilience and were unable to take care of our own emotions?

People often fail to realise that anxiety is a normal reaction to stress. Everyone has anxiety, and it is often a good thing, even though we may not feel so good at the time.