Iraq is about to pass a law that will allow men to marry nine-year-old girls.

Iraq's parliament is preparing to vote on a law that will allow men in the country to marry children as young as nine.

Right now the legal age is 18, thanks to the Personal Status Law which was introduced in 1959, (and considered one of the most progressive stances in the Middle East, might we add).

But proposed amendments to the law, that've been gaining momentum for a while, will rewind the rights of women and children in a number of devastating ways.

Not only will the age of consent be dropped, the amendment would also remove women's rights to divorce, child custody and inheritance.

The move is a strict interpretation of Islamic law, and is a change Shia parties in Iraq have been attempting to make for many years.

They failed in both 2014 and 2017, but in 2024 they have a parliamentary majority.

The second reading of the amendment happened in September, despite female MPs and opponents raising concerns that none of their recommendations had been taken into account. But the Iraqi Supreme Court ruled that the amendments were aligned with the country's constitution.

As Dr Renad Mansour, a senior research fellow at Chatham House told the Telegraph of next steps, "the amendment will go before parliament for a vote… it could come at any moment".