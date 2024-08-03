'My keys kept disappearing and the kids were unfed. It was part of something more sinister.'

Content warning: This article discusses domestic violence.

To the outside world, Adrian's* unconventional jokes would come across as satire. It was Adrian being Adrian, just having a bit of fun.

But for Jessica*, those jokes were anything but funny. Backhanded compliments and passive-aggressive comments so subtle, that not even the couple's two children picked up on anything untoward.

Jessica didn't have black eyes, or bruised ribs. She wasn't screamed at in public, or threatened with violence.

No one saw the financial abuse, or the subtle but purposeful actions used to belittle and control her.

"I didn’t tell people about what was going on as I was also embarrassed about it," says Jessica.

"You hide things over time, from little things to big things. Then you are right and royally stuck and kind of blame yourself, and resign yourself to the fact you made your bed, now you have to lie in it."

Watch: Spice Girl Mel B On Domestic Abuse. Article continues after the video.



Video via 4News.

Adrian constantly made 'jokes' about Jessica's clothes or career, but she knew what he meant. It's just that, no one else did.