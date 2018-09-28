"As a dog trainer, these are the 4 rules to follow if your dog is difficult around guests."

Do you find it hard to entertain in your home because of your dog? Now we all know that some dogs are really mellow and chilled and not too phased by visitors coming over while for other dogs a new visitor in the house can mean lots of thing.

Some dogs are very excitable and just want to lick the new intruder to death. Some dogs get anxious. Some dogs like to jump on people. Some dogs like to bark when the door-bell rings and some dogs are so food obsessed that they will stalk your visitor just in case a crumb drops on the floor.

The bottom line is (and sometimes it’s very hard for us “dog lovers” to remember) that not everyone loves dogs like you do – I know it’s hard to believe. As a mum of two young kids and quite a boisterous, food obsessed dog, I absolutely understand both sides.

So, you need to be mindful of this, especially when you have non-dog people coming over to your house. You need to be respectful of others and teach your dog some boundaries and rules when you have visitors over.

Here are my top tips for managing your dog when you have visitors coming over:

Stage One: Before your guests arrive.

If possible, make sure your dog has been for a good walk or done some good exercise to get out some energy before your guests arrive. A tired, well-exercised, mentally stimulated dog is less likely to misbehave and cause trouble when you have people over.

Stage Two: When guests arrive.

You know your dog and the sort of mischief they get up. So if your dog gets over-excited when people ring the doorbell or first arrive to your house, make sure to put your dog on the lead before they get there so you can have full control over your dog.