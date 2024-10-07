The unbelievable true story behind Netflix's crime documentary Into the Fire.

Charlize Theron has produced a two-part documentary that (mark my words) will be one of the most thrilling and heartbreaking docos you've ever seen.

It's called Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter and it's now streaming on Netflix. The documentary follows the story of Cathy Terkanian, a retired nurse who embarked on an investigative search for a missing woman.

Cathy's story starts in 2010. She received a letter in the mail asking if she could provide a DNA sample, to see if the body of a woman found all the way back in 1999 was her daughter.

Alexis was her biological daughter who she'd given up for adoption when she fell pregnant at 16, in 1975.

Alexis (then named Aundria) had reportedly run away from home when she was 14, in 1989.

It wasn't until 2010 that Cathy even knew her daughter had been missing. Three long years later, Cathy heard back that the body had not been Alexis/Aundria. In the meantime, it had become her mission to find out what did happen to her daughter.

She learned her daughter had run away from her adopted parents when she was 14 and hadn't been seen since. Cathy decided to carry out the search herself as she was unconvinced the police were doing enough.

This was driven by her own experience of running away from her mother at a young age. Cathy said the police were little to no help in her situation, so she wasn't taking any chances with her daughter's case.

Cathy embarked on an incredible investigative journey to find out what had happened to her daughter.