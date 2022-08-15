"You can't just let it flow." How intimacy coordinators became Hollywood's most important job.

Speaking to Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky in 2019, O’Brien explained the series of steps she takes actors through before a sex scene is filmed.

First, they speak with the director to find out exactly what is expected of them physically.

Then the actors run through an ‘agreement of touch’: “‘Am I okay to touch you here? Am I okay to touch you there?'” O’Brien simulated. “‘Yes you can touch the side of my breast, no you cannot touch over my nipple’. Stuff like that, so it’s absolutely clear.”

The actors then physically run through the scene, with verbal cues such as ”I step forward, I place my hand round your waist, you place your hand on my cheek’. This is repeated so it becomes a physical structure “that you can perform like a dance,” O’Brien explained.

Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky speaks to intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien.

After all this, the actors are required to reconnect with the director to understand the emotional journey of a scene: The timing, rhythm and duration of acts like a kiss.

Following all this, actors will know exactly what’s going to happen in a scene, meaning they are imperative to creating a comfortable and safe environment for everyone involved.

Without them, there is opportunity for blurred boundaries, which can lead to awkwardness, embarrassment and at its worst, harassment and assault. O’Brien had heard many such stories.

“Some of the abusive stuff as been an actor thinking or feeling that what happened in the intimate content was the actress really fancying him and then the actor turning up at the trailer and exposing themselves because the signals were misread.

“There’s loads of stuff like that were the personal self and the professional self and the character get confused with who you are as a person.”

It also leads to stars reflecting on experiences from their past, and feeling uncomfortable or violated.

There are dozens of examples. On the Armchair Expert podcast, Salma Hayek shared that a sex scene in her 1995 film Desperado was not originally in the script and she felt pressured to comply with the late addition.

"Oh God, I'm gonna be in trouble – but the love scene was not in the script," Hayek, who would have been 28 at the time of filming, said.

"It was demanded by the studio when they saw the chemistry test. I had a really, really hard time with that... I don't enjoy the scene," she added.

Hayek in Desperado. Image: Sony Pictures.