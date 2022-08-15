"You can't just let it flow." How intimacy coordinators became Hollywood's most important job.

For decades, Hollywood has used stunt coordinators and experts behind the scenes to ensure a battle scene is accurate, believable and safe.
But when it came to sex scenes – actors, actresses and directors just sort of winged it.
Then came the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, which caused major upheaval in Hollywood. Consent, harassment and assault were now mainstream topics, and naturally made their way to set.
Now, the same care that went into battle and fight scenes goes into sex scenes, and it’s all done with the guidance of an intimacy coordinator.
For many actors this has been a game-changer. It's made their work, which can put them in some very vulnerable situations, comfortable and safe.
In shows where there are sex scenes, it's common for actors to praise these professionals in press interviews.
Aliyah Odoffin, who plays Amara in Everything I Know About Love, told Mamamia that an intimacy coordinator essentially choreographed their sex scenes – so it felt like "another dance scene" to Aliyah.
"It felt super safe," she said.
There are similar quotes from a host of younger stars of recent years: Normal People's Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal, Conversations with Friends' Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Rege Jean Page and Simone Ashley have all sung the praises of their on-set intimacy coordinators in interviews.