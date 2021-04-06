According to Gen Z, these are the 5 new rules of Instagram.

After the whole skinny jeans and side part debacle, you're probably sick of Gen Z telling you what's in and out of fashion, and well, we don't blame you. But since we're a generation that enjoys sharing our thoughts, we're back for more.

Over the past few years, influencers have curated the perfect feeds on Instagram. They've used certain filters and uploaded photos in a specific order to paint a highlight reel of the picture-perfect life.

Watch the trailer for Social Squad, Mamamia's podcast that peers into the life of influencers. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

But in 2021, that's all changed.

Over the past few months, we've noticed a new set of unwritten rules emerging on Instagram. And they go against everything we've come to expect of the app.

From photo dumps to "casual posting", here are the five new rules you need to know about.

1. No filters.

Friends, it's time to delete the many editing apps we've downloaded over the years; because in 2021, it's all about "casual posting".

The trend, which actually started on TikTok under the tag by the same name, is all about making your Instagram feed look a little less curated and a little more 'messy'.

Think very raw images that might've only had the brightness tweaked, like these below.