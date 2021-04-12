'Just all the things I've been sucked into buying while late-night scrolling.'

I’m never more convinced of all the things I’m going to do to better for myself than when I’m late-night scrolling.

It’s Friday night, the kids are (mostly) in bed, glass of wine in hand. It’s just the couch and me and the endless possibilities offered, nay, suggested to me via my socials.

Now this post is in no way sponsored, although given the brands I’m about to mention, it bloody should be.

No, it’s just one woman bravely disclosing all the ways she’s been sucked in via sponsored posts on social media.

Watch: Shopping in a relationship vs shopping while single. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

A couple of years ago I stuffed my neck. Really badly. I couldn’t turn my head. I couldn’t do a head check when driving.

I must have discussed said neck issue within earshot of my phone, because next minute… “Pain in the neck? Your pillow could be the culprit.” Click. It’s one of those ugly-looking contour pillows, but it’s infused with antibacterial charcoal, there’s memory foam etc. etc.

It’s promising miracles. It’s offering a 100 night trial and free returns. It’s expensive, but not as expensive as all the chiro and physio I am forking out for. Add to cart.