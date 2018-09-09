"I'm a very sexual person." Why this model's latest photo has her followers divided.

So.
A model in the UK posed topless in front of a war memorial and the people are… confused.
Singer and Instagram model Lauren Henson posted two photos on Instagram clutching her breasts standing in front of a list of fallen World War I soldiers on a plaque titled ‘The Glorious Dead 1914-1919′.
After receiving mixed comments for the first image, Henson, who once sang in front of the Queen, posted a second image with a caption defending her choice and assuring her followers she meant no offence.
“I live in the free world they created and here I am, embracing my body and being free,” part of the caption read, in reference to the soldiers listed on the memorial.
Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Henson said, “I’m a very sexual person and the image was a way of me expressing myself, fighting for my freedom as these war heroes fought for our freedom.”
“I’m pretty sure those boys that gave their lives for this country would enjoy a casual bit of side boob.”
While on one hand, we admire her body positivity and respect her backing herself and her choice, some Instagram users seemed to think posing half-naked in front a memorial for soldiers who died at war felt a bit, um, off.
Several jumped in the comments to voice their opinions.
“Pretty bad taste in front of a memorial for war dead,” one user wrote.
“Posing practically naked in front of a memorial to the thousands that died horrifically in pain, anguish and vain, is one of those things that is not ok,” said another.
View this post on Instagram
Those names behind me, those boys died fighting for our freedom. I live in the free world they created and here I am, embracing my body and being free. Take me back 100 years, stand me in front of those soldiers, what would they think? What would they say? What would they do? I think I look good in front of that wall. I haven’t done it to upset anyone and I don’t think it’s a particularly offensive image, in fact anyone who checks my social platforms will have seen it before… Of course I’m not trying to disrespect the fallen. If I’ve offended anyone then it was not my intention.
Top Comments
Who is this hurting, exactly? All of these soldiers are long dead, as are those who remember them personally.
That's not the point. It's about respecting their sacrifices.
Yeah I disagree. I had ancestors fall in Gallipoli, their memory lives on in our family history, including possessions on their persons when they were shot in combat.
It’s disrespectful and inappropriate.
Except their names were visible on the memorial behind her.
Using that excuse, I could now twerk wearing a mankini over cemetery monuments from 1880 showing their tombstone name and details - which I think would be disgracefully disrespectful. But hey, they're dead right?
What would be your view on my actions. Good or bad?
Look at MOI! Look at MOI! ummm no thanks. Please step aside so we can look at the beautiful memorial behind you.