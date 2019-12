4. If you become a lawyer to win back your ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III and things aren't going that well in the courtroom, you can always win the judge over with your sorority ring.

Of course, a part of me always knew that those sweeping generalisations couldn't be true of the real world.

Except... they sort of are.

This week, the University of Texas' Instagram account uploaded a video for their Greek recruitment week (otherwise known as Rush Week).

In the video, which has since been removed, the identical (no, seriously, you cannot tell these women apart) sororities sisters stand in front of the closed (shiny, expensive) door of their sorority house.

From inside, the terrified screams and bangs of trapped freshman can be heard. As the noise grows to a crescendo, the identical sorority twins fling open the doors to reveal THOUSANDS MORE IDENTICAL SORORITY TWINS, all chanting a nonsensical chant that I assume translates to "save me from this hell".

If you peer closely into the depths of that image, you'll see that all these young women share a few common characteristics. They're all wearing white shorts. They all live in a house with STONE FLOORING AND CHANDELIERS. And they're all white and blonde (with a few token brunettes for diversity).

Need a close-up? Here you go.