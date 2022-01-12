“You'll think I'm a psycho." 13 women share what the inside of their fridge really looks like.

I have a question for you: what does your fridge really look like?

Is it super organised, rivalling the pedantic perfection of Khloe Kardashian’s pantry?

Is your fridge home to a few too many jars and containers of mystery food items that should probably go in the bin, but you just can’t be bothered?

Are you a busy working parent whose fridge is stacked full of snacks and lunches for the kids with giant appetites? Or perhaps you live with someone who has a completely different fridge packing style to your own?

We asked 13 women to share some juicy photos of what they’re really packing in their fridge.

Watch: should Vegemite go in the fridge or in the cupboard?



1. “I'm a real Type A lady, so fridge organisation is really what gets me excited in life.”

