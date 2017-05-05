Colombian hotel manager describes Cassandra Sainsbury's "strange" behaviour.

Images of the tiny hotel room where 22-year-old Australian woman Cassie Sainsbury spent her final nights before she was arrested and charged with drug trafficking have been released.

Video obtained by 9 News shows the “small but quaint” room at a $40 per night hotel in Bogota, Colombia.

The hotel's manager, Ingrid Hernandez, told 9 News that unlike other guests, Cassie chose to stay in her room for most of her stay.

"I thought it was strange that she didn't go out like most visitors do," she said.

"She stayed with us from the 3rd to the 12th of April, oddly she told me she might not spend all of those nights in the hotel, and then she did."

The Daily Telegraph reports Cassie arrived at the hotel, situated in an area of Bogota popular with students, without a reservation and paid for her accommodation two days at a time .

"When she arrived I was in my office but the front desk asked for my help because Cassie did not speak any Spanish and our receptionist did not speak English," Ms Hernandez told The Daily Telegraph.