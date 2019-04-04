As someone who gets paid to trial skincare and makeup for a living (sorry!) and has done for 15 years, I think I’ve got a fairly firm grasp of what women are looking for.

Common questions pop up time and time again. A lot of the time they are around skincare routines, or makeup application, and increasingly I’ve noted more and more people asking me about natural beauty products.

How do you know if a product is really natural or if it’s just tricky buzzwords? What’s with all the confusing certifications? And do natural products actually work?

While the answers to the above questions are long, varied and complicated, I do have a shortlist of brands I recommend to people who want to switch to toxic-free alternatives.

One of those brands is INIKA Organic. It’s a 100 percent natural and certified organic makeup brand.

Lack of regulation in the industry can make label-reading very confusing and sadly there are brands out there making claims that are not certified. On the other hand, INIKA Organic products have all these certifications under their belt: