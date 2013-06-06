beauty iNews: should parents be fined for raising a bully? Alana House June 5, 2013 Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment This week’s latest parenting news from Australia and around the world. iNews: What to do when grown kids won't leave homeWhat to do when your grown kids won't leave homeHaving a grown child at home costs five times as much as a baby or a toddler. iNews: French parentingWhy French children don't have ADHDFrench children have significantly lower rates of ADHD than other nations with the percentage of kids diagnosed and medicated iNews: Painting of perfect manShe painted her perfect man ... then she met himMaybe she can paint a pile of cash next? iNews: Generation AlphaWhy your baby will grow up lonelyFirst came Gen X, then Gen Y and Z. Now babies have a new label: Generation Alpha. 10. Oh, goodbye, shame. I dont think we shall ever meet again. iNews: Aussie kids need sun exposure for healthy eyesKids need sun exposure to develop healthy eyesightAfter years of being told to limit our children's exposure to sunlight due to skin cancer risks researchers now say we've become t inews: pregnant boyCan this pregnant boy teach teens about safe sex? iNews: breastmilk flavoured lollipopsFancy a breastmilk lollipop?They must be running out of new flavours to invent! iNews: World's most dangerous strollerIntroducing ... the world's fastest pramWhen a man finds out he's going to be a dad he normally has one of several reactions - delight, surprise, panic, dread... Tags: Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment Newsletter Alana House June 5, 2013 Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment Listen Now 00:00 Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing You Beauty