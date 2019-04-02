Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Ines Basic just gave her first interview since leaving MAFS and there’s a lot to unpack.

Well.

Following her explosive presence on Married at First Sight, early departure and mysterious disappearance from the media circuit (but not our social media feeds), Ines Basic has finally given an interview.

An interview we suspect wasn’t approved even a little bit by Channel 9 publicity, but one we’re most certainly here for.

Ines broke her media ban for Kyle and Jackie O this morning while the KIIS FM hosts were actually interviewing fellow contestant Martha.

On hearing that Martha was hanging out with Ines (what a coincidence) they asked her to pass the phone over, resulting in a conversation in which she divulged some very interesting information.

Jackie O started by pressing Ines on her contact with Sam Ball since filming wrapped.

“No I haven’t [spoken to him], no,” she said. “My biggest turn off was when he read my personal texts out to Australia. I was like, ‘Why would you do that?’ After that I was like, ‘Ew, I would never talk to you again.’”

She went on to reveal that she had been approached to be the next Bachelorette which we honestly think would be the most terrifyingly trashy season in the show’s history, and we’re low-key bummed she turned it down.

“I actually did get asked while filming Married at First Sight if I was interested in being picked for it because they thought I’d be real funny,” she said on KIIS FM. “I was like, ‘I don’t know, this is already so hectic.’”