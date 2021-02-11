It wasn't Cyrell's fault: There are new developments in the MAFS wine-throwing saga, and more in Celeb in 5.

Jess went on to explain that the problem between Ines and her started when Jess went to say hello to contestants Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli.

"When I went to say hello to Martha and Michael, it was such a warm welcome and a warm hello and then Martha and I broke away to talk about my body shaming post that I put up," said Jess.

"And Ines came over and she was like 'what are you two f***ing friends now are you?' And I said, 'Babe I just walked through the door like what do you mean?' And she was like 'oh alright whatever' and walks off. And that's why Ines was upset and angry at me... and that's why she didn't stand up for me because she was on Cyrell's side from there."

"We haven't spoken since," Jess continued. She said at the second night that she didn't want to be friends with either me or Martha and we just both said ok because so much energy just goes into it.

Well, there you go.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter, and the other stars from the iconic TV series Buffy The Vampire Slayer who have accused creator Joss Whedon of abusive and dangerous behaviour on set. Post continues below.

2. In disappointing patriarchal news, Priyanka Chopra was kicked off set for bringing up equal pay.

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the time she was asked to leave a film set after she (rightfully) brought up the issue of equal pay.

During an upcoming episode of the Skimm'd from the Couch podcast, the 38-year-old actress explained that she was told by a film executive that she could "take the paycheck, which was nominal" compared to the men in the cast, or she could leave.

Producers told Priyanka "There’s so many other girls who will take this opportunity. And, you know, women in movies are interchangeable," she recalled in the podcast.

"I didn’t do anything about it," she added. "I had to work within the system because that's what we're told, that, 'You know, if you want this job… this is the only way'."