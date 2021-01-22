Ask a plant expert: The 5 simple things you need to do to keep your plants alive in 2021.

Learning about your plant doesn't mean you’ve got to be able to spell out its botanical name or name five other plants in the same genus.

It’s just the understanding that all plants will have different requirements for light, water, and potting mediums, and for you to best provide that.

Understanding that some plants will be OK in darker corners while others need a bright room means you can finally green-up that dark corner that's been screaming for some foliage.

When you get in a habit of sticking your finger in a pot before watering, you’ll quickly learn that some of your plants are drawing up water faster than others, and you can adjust your schedule as necessary (hot tip: if you group plants with similar water and light requirements together, it can make the weekly watering a whole lot easier).

When you know what potting mix would best suit your plant, you’ll be rewarded with a happier, faster-growing and often larger plant.

2. Get feeding.

When you purchase a plant from a plant shop, they generally have about 4-6 months of slow-release fertiliser in the potting mix to keep the plant happy. After that? Nada.

Plants can survive on just water and light, but without being able to access nutrients found in the ground (or provided by a fertiliser) they are never going to be as happy and healthy as they could be.

Get in the habit of regularly feeding your plants with a complete fertiliser while your plants are actively growing (usually this is over spring and summer).

It's often as simple as adding the fertiliser to your watering can and watering as usual, so you won’t have to worry about any other extra steps or time.

Image: Supplied / The Plant Runner