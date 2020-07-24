DIY tie-dye and sparkly shoes: 4 fun activities for kids with wearable results.

With many of us spending our days at home, we've really come around to the 'bake it, make it, grow it' movement.

Whether it's the depths of winter or your state's lockdown 2.0 keeping you inside, there's a good chance your family have already mastered making sourdough and nurtured the indoor plants taking over the lounge room.

If you're feeling creative, it's a good time to get making and complete some DIY projects with the kids. Make the year's coldest, darkest weeks a bit brighter with some wearable creations that are as fun to put together as they are to put on.

With their own designers getting behind the camera, BIG W has created some easy to follow tutorials on its Entertaining the Kids at Home hub that will give the kids the ideas - and the nudge - to design something that's as original as they are.

It's comfort dressing made chic. Tie-dye t-shirts are what all the cool people are wearing (at home) right now, the ultimate in trendy loungewear. But who knew you needed only table salt, rubber bands and a squeezy bottle to get the look?

BIG W textile designer Sarah Smith has got the process down to a few simple steps – then amplifies it by adding some beads, a rainbow of colours or tassels to make it pop. It's a cute designer hack that will only cost you a few bucks.

Easy tie-dye t-shirts. Image: BIG W.