'Why aren't we talking about this?' Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, and what's really going on in India.

Pop singer Rihanna certainly isn't the start of this story. But because of one tweet, she's managed to single-handedly draw global attention to the plight of farmers in India.

Right now in India, tens of thousands of farmers are protesting against new laws that loosen the rules around the sale, pricing and storage of agriculture produce in the country.

More than half of Indians work on farms, with everyone from children to the elderly joining the demonstrations which have now entered a third month in and around Delhi's borders.

On February 3, Rhiana sent out a tweet to her 101 million Twitter followers.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!" she wrote, alongside the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

She linked to a CNN news report about India blocking internet services at the protest sites, a favoured tactic of the Indian government to stifle protests.

Her commentary, albeit brief, went viral. And now she's found herself on the receiving end of criticism from the Indian government itself.

But before we get to the aftermath of Rhianna's tweet, let's look into the background of the protests themselves.

Violence, death and an internet blackout: What exactly is happening in India?

Tens of thousands of farmers have been hunkering down on the fringes of the Indian capital to protest new agricultural laws they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations.

The laws have been likened to a "death warrant" by farmer groups, who say the reforms will allow big retailers to buy directly from growers putting an end to long-standing guaranteed prices for their crops.

WATCH: Social justice advocate Gurratan Singh is among those protesting. Post continues after video.