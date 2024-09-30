'I'm a cosmetic doctor. These 4 ingredients are the secret to glowing skin and glossy hair.'

As host of You Beauty's Tuesday skincare show The Formula, my favourite thing is getting the chance to meet so many experts in the skincare industry and picking their brains about what we should (and shouldn't) be doing when it comes to our beauty routine.

It's interesting as hell, and I always come away with new nuggets of information I can apply to my own skincare routine.

And goodness, this week was a goodie.

This week, I sat down with cosmetic care specialist and skincare formulator Dr Tanya Unni to discuss what kind of trends she's seeing in her skincare clinic — as well as some of the game-changing ingredients straight from Indian beauty rituals.

From how to use holy basil and turmeric for a lit-from-within glow, to the best natural oils for shiny, strong hair, Dr Unni dished out all her tricks for taking your beauty routine to the next level.

The best part? It's the kind of stuff she's been doing her whole life.

Watch: Speaking of hair, here's 5 ways to lift your hair game.