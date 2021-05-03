400,000 cases a day and media censorship: The latest on India’s worsening crisis.

India remains in the midst of the world's worst coronavirus wave, experiencing its deadliest day yet on Sunday. Still, even with the official numbers so catastrophically high, experts predict the death and case numbers are considerably higher than data suggests.

With patients left gasping for air amid a great oxygen shortage, more than 40 countries have promised to send emergency medical supplies.

In the meantime, in Australia, the Morrison Government is facing backlash for introducing massive fines and up to five years behind bars for travellers who come to Australia from India during a temporary pause, with many saying the law is racist.

Mass cremations are being held as India recorded their deadliest day yet since the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Getty.

Here is what you need to know about the latest on India's worsening coronavirus crisis.

India records their deadliest day yet.

On Sunday, India saw its deadliest day of the pandemic yet with 3,689 deaths in a single day, plus 392,488 fresh infections, government data shows. This is the fourth straight day India has recorded over 3,000 deaths.

It comes after it became the first country to cross 400,000 daily cases on Saturday.

In March, India recorded 1.2 million cases and 5,417 deaths. This is compared to April, where the country recorded 6.6 million infections and 45,000 deaths, demonstrating the ferocity of the spread of the virus.